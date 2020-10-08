1/1
Deborah (Peters) Francis
1952 - 2020
Deborah Francis, 68, of Reading passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. She was born April 15, 1952 in Hillsdale to Richard and Frances (Gallaway) Peters.

Deb graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1970. She began working as a candy striper at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Hillsdale and retired from the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Deb loved her friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and nephews.

Deb is survived by her two children, Todd Francis of Hillsdale and Jeanne (Brad) Cope of Fremont; grandchildren, Benjamin, Laken, Jagger and Gage; sister, Diana Fairbanks of Parma; and former husband, Steven Francis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Richard Peters, Jr. and Karen Pearce.

A memorial service for Deb Francis will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Face coverings are required for indoor gatherings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
