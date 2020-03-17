|
|
Debra Louise Crawford, age 59 years of Hudson, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
She was born on February 6, 1961, in Adrian, the daughter of Beverly Ann Upell. She worked at Hillsdale Tool for over 16 years. Debra enjoyed life, loved to have fun and be with people. She dearly loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving Debra are her four children, Melissa (Patrick) Eichler of Osseo, Curtis (Laura) Crawford of Montgomery, Chris Crawford of Cambria and Brian (Erica) Crawford of Hillsdale, 9 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, her old man, Jonny Hendrix of Hudson and a brother, Michael Hollis of Cambria. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Smith.
Funeral Services for Debra will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Don Harkey officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. and Friday from 11 A.M. until time of service. Cremation will follow. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020