Dena Esther Youngblood, 89, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Drews Village Green Assisted Living in Hillsdale. She was born February 8, 1931 in Garden Grove, California to Clarence and Phebe (Bascom) Clow. Dena married Richard Youngblood on January 15, 1982 and he preceded her in death on March 16, 1983.
Dena graduated from Jonesville High School in 1949 and she was employed in the purchasing at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Jackson for over 40 years. She was a member of the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church, Hillsdale Quilters and the Genealogical Society of Hillsdale. Dena enjoyed traveling across the world and she was a talented artist and painter.
Survivors include seven nieces and nephews, Julie (John) Tucker of Jerome, Todd (Diane) Clow of Jonesville, Lory (Mike) Kirby of Coldwater, Shelly (Ed) Hall of Jonesville, Trisha (Paul) York of Ann Arbor, Michael Clow of Saginaw and Sherry Navaro of Howell; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Clow of Moscow and Phyllis Clow of Jonesville and niece-in-law, Gail Clow of Hillsdale.
In addition to her parents and husband, Richard Youngblood, Dena was preceded in death by her four brothers, Richard, Dennison, David and Douglas Clow and her nephew, David Clow.
There will be no services at this time for Dena Youngblood. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Human Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.