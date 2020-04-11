Home

Muir Brothers Funeral Home
1021 S Lapeer Rd
Lapeer, MI 48446
(810) 664-8111
Dennis C. Fait


1944 - 2020
Dennis C. Fait Obituary
Dennis Clark Fait, age 76, of Mosherville, Pa., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born March 30, 1944, in Mckeesport, Pa., to Clark and Dolly Gertrude (Hendricks) Fait.
Dennis graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron. He worked many years as a computer programmer in medical software development. Mr. Fait enjoyed researching family genealogy.
Dennis is survived by his brothers, Gary (Linda) Fait of Davison and Mark (Tammy) Fait of Hillsborough, N.H. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and D. Gertrude Fait.
Mr. Fait will be buried in Greenlick Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Pa., next to his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Christian University, 100 Academic Parkway, Grayson, Kentucky 41143.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MuirBrothersLapeer.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020
