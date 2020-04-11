|
|
Dennis Clark Fait, age 76, of Mosherville, Pa., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born March 30, 1944, in Mckeesport, Pa., to Clark and Dolly Gertrude (Hendricks) Fait.
Dennis graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron. He worked many years as a computer programmer in medical software development. Mr. Fait enjoyed researching family genealogy.
Dennis is survived by his brothers, Gary (Linda) Fait of Davison and Mark (Tammy) Fait of Hillsborough, N.H. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and D. Gertrude Fait.
Mr. Fait will be buried in Greenlick Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Pa., next to his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Christian University, 100 Academic Parkway, Grayson, Kentucky 41143.
