Dennis Doyle "Denny" Kirkingburg, 86, of Camden, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. He was born February 27, 1934 in Montpelier, Ohio to Donald and Bernita (Mull) Kirkingburg. Denny married Gloria Robinson on August 9, 1953 and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2010.
Denny attended Camden Schools and he worked as self employed farmer. He also was formerly employed at Wagner Industries in Reading and later retired from Bundy Tubing after 19 years of service. Denny also enjoyed driving for the Amish community. He was a member of the Michigan Dynamometer Pony Pulling Association and Bits and Harness Pony Pulling Association. Denny loved showing Belgium horses with his granddaughters, Shae and Shenna. He also enjoyed square dancing, riding his Harley Davidson, traveling, snowmobiling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Roger (Barb Gerber) Kirkingburg of Camden and Rodney (Sue Brak) Kirkingburg of Hillsdale; long time companion, Kaye Lambright of Camden; five grandchildren, Shae Stephens, Shenna, Ryan, Cheyenne and Austin Kirkingburg; three great-grandchildren, Taylor and Vada Stephens and Cooper Brown and one sister, Darlene Sherman of Pioneer, Ohio.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria and two sisters, Ardis Kirkingburg and Onalee Kelley.
Visitation for Dennis Kirkingburg will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Masks and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodbridge Cemetery in Woodbridge Township with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodbridge Fire Department.