Dennis Lynn Custard, 78, of Jonesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. As we mourn the earthly loss of Denny, we want to celebrate his going home and praise the man he was while he was here. He was born May 7, 1942 in Detroit to Charles and Betty (Wheeler) Custard. Denny married Sharon O'Connor on February 22, 1964 and she survives.
Denny graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School and went on to serve as a Michigan State Police trooper for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He captivated his audience and never ran out of a good story to tell. Denny loved to hunt, trap, fish and spend time with his family. In life, just like his career, Denny always left people better than he found them. You'd never go unfed or unloved in his presence.
In addition to his loving wife of 56 ½ years, Sharon Custard, Denny is survived by two daughters, Hope (Ken) Peek of Osseo and Sheri (Scott) Carpenter of Jonesville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Kenneth (Charlene) Custard of Croswell.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Custard and Betty Custard Jenkins.
Funeral services for Dennis Custard will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Mr. Lewis Frizzell officiating. Interment will take place at later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences with the family.