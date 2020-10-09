1/1
Dennis L. Custard
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Lynn Custard, 78, of Jonesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. As we mourn the earthly loss of Denny, we want to celebrate his going home and praise the man he was while he was here. He was born May 7, 1942 in Detroit to Charles and Betty (Wheeler) Custard. Denny married Sharon O'Connor on February 22, 1964 and she survives.

Denny graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School and went on to serve as a Michigan State Police trooper for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He captivated his audience and never ran out of a good story to tell. Denny loved to hunt, trap, fish and spend time with his family. In life, just like his career, Denny always left people better than he found them. You'd never go unfed or unloved in his presence.

In addition to his loving wife of 56 ½ years, Sharon Custard, Denny is survived by two daughters, Hope (Ken) Peek of Osseo and Sheri (Scott) Carpenter of Jonesville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Kenneth (Charlene) Custard of Croswell.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Custard and Betty Custard Jenkins.

Funeral services for Dennis Custard will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Mr. Lewis Frizzell officiating. Interment will take place at later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved