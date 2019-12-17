|
Diana L. (Kuhn) Gigax, 65, of Camden, MI passed away at her home on December 12, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1954 in Paulding to Knight and Sharon (Whitney) Kuhn.
She attended First Church of Amboy, where she enjoyed bible study. Diana was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was also a great cook.
She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Gigax of Camden, MI; daughter, Melinda Dameron (William Cody Matheny) of Greenway, AR; four grandchildren, Justin Chapman of Rector, AR, Holly Wenger of Monroeville, IN, Samantha Wenger of Fort Wayne, IN and Sierra Wenger of Greenway, AR; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Diana's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Preferred donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
