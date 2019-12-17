Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
(419) 737-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Gigax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana L. Gigax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana L. Gigax Obituary
Diana L. (Kuhn) Gigax, 65, of Camden, MI passed away at her home on December 12, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1954 in Paulding to Knight and Sharon (Whitney) Kuhn.

She attended First Church of Amboy, where she enjoyed bible study. Diana was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was also a great cook.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Gigax of Camden, MI; daughter, Melinda Dameron (William Cody Matheny) of Greenway, AR; four grandchildren, Justin Chapman of Rector, AR, Holly Wenger of Monroeville, IN, Samantha Wenger of Fort Wayne, IN and Sierra Wenger of Greenway, AR; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Diana's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Preferred donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -