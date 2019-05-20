Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
Morenci, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
Morenci, MI
Diane A. (Houseknecht) Kingsley


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane A. (Houseknecht) Kingsley Obituary
Diane Annette Kingsley, 68, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home. She was born June 10, 1950 in Jackson to George and Betty (Mason) Houseknecht. Diane married Gale Kingsley on July 10, 1981 and he survives.
Diane graduated from Jonesville High School in 1968. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Central Michigan University and her master's degree from Michigan State University. Diane taught at North Adams Elementary School for 30 years. She was a faithful and active member of the New Apostolic Church in Morenci where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school, leading youth groups and signing in the choir. Diane enjoyed doing ceramics, sewing, knitting, reading, flower gardening and spending time at her family home on Cub Lake.
In addition to her husband of nearly 38 years, Gale Kingsley, Diane is survived by three children, Brad (Jodi) Kingsley, Pam Dobson and Joshua (Jessica) Kingsley all of Hillsdale; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lindy (Bert) Crandell of Grand Rapids and several nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services for Diane Kingsley will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the New Apostolic Church in Morenci with Priest Brad Kingsley officiating. Family interment will take place at a later date at Cambria Cemetery #2. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Apostolic Church of Morenci Youth Group.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2019
