Diane Kay Williams, age 67, of Osseo, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. She was born December 22, 1952 in Hudson to William and Betty (Flowers) Wright. Diane married LeRoy Williams on December 22, 1972 and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2014.
Private family services for Diane Williams will take place at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
