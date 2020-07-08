1/
Diane K. Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Kay Williams, age 67, of Osseo, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. She was born December 22, 1952 in Hudson to William and Betty (Flowers) Wright. Diane married LeRoy Williams on December 22, 1972 and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2014.

Private family services for Diane Williams will take place at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved