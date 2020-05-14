|
Diane Marie Johnson, age 52, of Pittsford, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. She was born June 22, 1967 in Jackson to M.E. "Buck" and Marie (Kroklikowski) Jenkins. Diane married Jeffrey Johnson on June 18, 2005 and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2019.
A memorial service for Diane Johnson will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
