Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Johnson

Send Flowers
Diane M. Johnson Obituary
Diane Marie Johnson, age 52, of Pittsford, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. She was born June 22, 1967 in Jackson to M.E. "Buck" and Marie (Kroklikowski) Jenkins. Diane married Jeffrey Johnson on June 18, 2005 and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2019.

A memorial service for Diane Johnson will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -