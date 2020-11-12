Dollie M. (Stalhood) Jones, 63 of Valdosta, GA, formerly of Fort Pierce, FL passed away Sunday November 1st, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Hudson, MI April 1, 1957 to the late George and Faye E (Jones) Stalhood.



Dollie was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a good hearted person who loved to help others. Dollie enjoyed her family, being outside, hiking, and gardening. She had the biggest heart for animals, especially dogs. She was a member of The American Legion and Women's Auxiliary of Fort Pierce FL.



She is survived by her children Fredrick A. (Chela) Mills, Amos E. Mills and Shanda L.(Orin) Ellis. 6 grandchildren,1 great grandchild, and siblings, Debra (Larry) Lawson, Theresa Geren, Rhonda (Alan) Cole, Tamra (Don) Johnson, Leo Stalhood, Tim (Rose) Stalhood, Gloria Stalhood, Jeff Stalhood and Chad Stalhood.



Dollie was preceded in death by her husband (Eric), her parents George and Faye Stalhood, and 1 brother George Stalhood.



No services are planned at this time.

