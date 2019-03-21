|
Dolores DeBacker, age 92, of Hillsdale passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hillsdale Hospital of congestive heart failure, surrounded by family. Dolores was born September 27, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Stanley and Sally Smith.
Dolores was a co-owner and operator of White Oaks Dairy Farm in Jonesville. Frank and Dolores operated a smaller dairy farm in Armada, MI prior to moving to Jonesville. The dairy farm in Armada was Frank and Dolores's first foray into the business of farming. Frank had been a butcher in the family grocery store and Dolores was tasked with keeping eight children in line. Uprooting from a suburb of Detroit, with eight children and a dream, they moved to a 160 acres dairy farm and made a go of it, simply by grit, determination and hard work.
Frank and Dolores were married January 3, 1946. Dolores is survived by Joanna (Dennis) Crimmins of Livermore CA., Frances (Joe) Kertesz of Wilmington N.C., Matthew (Susan) DeBacker of Blue Ridge, GA., Susan (Ron) Rusk of Jonesville, MI., Mark (Sarah) DeBacker of Armada, MI., John (Nancy) DeBacker of Hillsdale MI., Mary DeBacker of Hillsdale, MI., and Luke (Renee) DeBacker of Allegan, MI: 26 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores DeBacker will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends from visitation on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with a Rosary service beginning at 5:30 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to St.
Anthony Catholic Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019