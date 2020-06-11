Donald D. Belman
Donald Duane Belman, 72, of Pittsford, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
There will be no services at this time. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
