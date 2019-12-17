Home

Donald E Black

Donald E Black Obituary
Donald E. Black, age 65 years, of North Adams, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born on August 1, 1954 in Hillsdale, the son of John W. and Wanda L. (Hicks) Black. Don graduated from North Adams High School in 1972. He completed many courses in agriculture and technical training throughout the years. Don enjoyed all aspects of agriculture. He owned and operated Don's Equipment Repair and Don Black Farms. His business allowed Don to share not only his knowledge, but also his love of farming with his children as well as many area farmers. He had a special bond, a trust and friendship, love of the land that he shared with all that knew him. Don will be dearly missed by all.

Don married Dawn Hoard on December 18, 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives. He served on the North Adams School Board for many years and was a devoted NASCAR fan. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving Don besides his wife, Dawn, are his sons, Eric (Jessica) Black of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Colton Black and Dakota Black both of North Adams, a daughter, Ashley (Freddie) Blake of Pittsford, grandchildren, Griffin Black, Beau Black, Bostynn Fether and BraeLeigh Blake, his mother, Wanda L. Black of Hillsdale, his brothers, Robert (Shirley) Black of Pensacola, Florida and Doug (Cathy) Black of North Adams, his sisters, Dawn (John) Buskirk of Sherwood, Ohio, Janice (Joaquin) Chaco of Pensacola, Florida and Marilyn (Mark) Mathias of Jackson. He was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation has taken place and no public services are being planned in accordance of his wishes. Those wishing to make a donation in Don's name please consider St. Jude's Hospital (StJude.org) or Michigan AgrAbility (michiganagrability.org). Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
