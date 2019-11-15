|
Donald F. Guyse, 62, of Jonesville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
Don was born March 8, 1957, in Jackson, to Robert & Martha (West) Guyse. Bob survives in Jonesville. On April 10, 2000, Don married Brenda Kahle. She survives.
Don's introduction to the auto industry and cars started at the early age of 11 working with his father (Bob) at the family gas service station in Jonesville. The family business led him to a life-long career involving GM dealerships for more than 25 years. Don most recent position was a senior auto appraiser for Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance. He was a graduate of Jonesville High and was a resident of the Jonesville area all his life.
In his spare time, Don was an avid University of Michigan sports fan; Go Blue! And heloved to host family and friends for car shows, football games, entertainment and meals together.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Brenda, are his father; Bob, a sister, Cindy (Tim) Cummings of Jonesville; and nieces Amanda and Megan. There are three stepchildren, Stuart (Jenny) Welden and Scott (Mary) Welden, both of Jonesville, and Cresta (Tony) Wright of Marshall; and five step-grandchildren, Michael, Kiera, Conner, Karle and Kahle.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Martha.
A celebration of the life of Donald Guyse will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends prior for visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Don requests memorial contributions to the . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019