Donald F. "Don" Playford, 89, of Jonesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home on Bullhead Lake. He was born August 31, 1930 in Jackson to Ronald and Winifred (Taylor) Playford. Don was formerly married to Patricia Pulley. He later married Donna Campbell on October 3, 1992 and she survives.
Don was the former owner and operator of Playford Dodge Sales in Hillsdale for 25 years. He was a lifelong member of the Hillsdale Elks and 50 year member and former commander of the Boyce Carpenter Bunce American Legion Post in Jonesville. Don also was a volunteer and board member for Hospice of Hillsdale County and former board member for Key Opportunities. Don enjoyed wintering in New Port Richey, Florida and he was an avid wood carver.
In addition to his wife, Donna Playford, Don is survived by seven children, Perry Playford of Pensacola, Florida, Eric (Missy) Playford of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Douglas (Jill) Pulley of Jonesville, Lisa (Jim) Shields of Reading, Colleen Campbell of Hillsdale, Heather (Joseph) Shemke of Livonia and Robert (Barb) Campbell of Reading; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one brother, Michael Playford of Mesa, Arizona.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Pulley; six brothers, Vance, Roland Jr., Carl, Rex, Jerry and Wayne Playford and one sister, Rosemary.
A celebration of life for Donald Playford will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Don's life and legacy in Jonesville will always be remembered, and the love he had for his family and friends will be treasured forever. A guardian angel; a beautiful soul; rest in peace.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
to share online condolences and memories with the family.