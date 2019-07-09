Donald J. Sharp, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Evergreen Terrace, in Big Rapids, Michigan. He was born to Willard and Ethel (Moore) Sharp on August 13, 1934, and grew up on a farm in the Camden, Michigan, area. He attended Camden schools and graduated from Montgomery High School. After graduation, Don joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he married Rosemary Radabaugh, the girl next door, on September 14, 1956. They made their home in Reading for many years while Don was employed by the City of Hillsdale Department of Public Services and the George Bates Excavating Company. In 1971, Don and Rosemary and their two daughters moved to White Cloud, Michigan, where Don worked at the Newaygo County Road Commission-retiring in 1993. Don was a quiet, gentle man, who enjoyed working in his woodshop and spending time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Kathleen (Tim) Richards and Debra (Rod) Magnuson. He is also survived by Lin (Donald) Beller, who affectionately called him "Dad," many others who called him "Dad" and "Grandpa," his grandchildren, Erin (Pete) LaDuke, Alicia (Mitch) Plosz, Jake (Bobbi) Richards, Mark, Adam, and Tom Magnuson, and his great-grandchildren, Julia and Isaiah LaDuke, Adalind, Asher and Isette Plosz, Avery and Lucas Richards, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, his parents, four brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services for Donald will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the West Woodbridge Cemetery in Camden, Michigan. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Friends, who wish, may make charitable contributions to the Mecosta/Osceola Right to Life. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family. Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 9, 2019