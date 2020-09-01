Donald Lincoln Cole, 84, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on March 24, 1936 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Herman and Bernice (Perrine) Cole.
Don married Marjorie Jean (Covey) Cole on July 24, 1957 and she survives. He is also survived by his three children, Elaine Spencer of Carrollton, KY, Karen (Keith) Attee of Charlevoix, MI, and Keith Cole of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren, Coburne and Keegan Spencer of Carrollton, KY, Victoria Spencer of Fort Wayne, IN, Gina Attee of Grand Rapids, MI, and Cameron Attee of Vancouver, WA; one great grand-daughter, Perqucia Cole of LaGrange, KY; one sister, Mary Louise (Marion) Kidder of Florida; one sister-in-law, Sarah Covey of Jackson, MI; one aunt, Edith Perrine of Flint, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; and one granddaughter, Crystal Cole.
Don proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. He was a member of Bankers Baptist Church since his youth and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He worked at Pam Company for several years and Hillsdale Tool for 27 years. He also worked as a carpenter for many years.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held at the Bankers Baptist Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for an outdoor visitation on Wednesday, September 2nd at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. social distancing and masks are encouraged. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to WKAR or Bankers Baptist Church or Lewis Emery Park in Hillsdale, Michigan. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
