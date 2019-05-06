Home

Donald Lee "Donny" Green


1977 - 2019
Donald Lee "Donny" Green Obituary
Donald Lee "Donny" Green, age 41, of Frontier, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. He was born September 7, 1977 in Bryan, Ohio.
Donny graduated from Camden Frontier High School in 1997. He attended the Frontier United Methodist Church. Donny was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Ohio State University fan. He also enjoyed fishing and going to Butler Speedway to watch sprint car races.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Janice (Blay) Green of Frontier; three sons, Isaiah Kellogg, Nicholas Green and Richard Green; fiancé, Brianne Peters of Frontier; brother, Greg (Melissa) Green of Frontier and paternal grandmother, Madonna Green of Frontier.
Donny was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Douglas Blay and Joan Alexander and his paternal grandfather, Richard Green.
Funeral services for Donny Green will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Frontier United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019
