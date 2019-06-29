|
Donald William "Bill" Dobson, 92, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Drews Bacon Place. He was born July 19, 1926 in Jonesville to Bert & Mary (Brewer) Dobson. Bill was married December 7, 1957 to Nellie Osmun and she preceded him in death Feb. 2, 1995.
Bill was a former longtime union truck driver. He attended the Jonesville Community Schools. Bill was in the Merchant Marine during WWII and was drafted into the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a former member of the LaFayette Lodge F & AM of Jonesville and a lifetime member of the Hillsdale Masonic Lodge. Bill was a member of the R.A.M. # 8, the Jonesville American Legion, Boyce Carpenter Bunce Post and the VFW #1301 of Hillsdale.
Surviving are three children, Joyce Lubinsky of Winona, MN, Bert Dobson of Warren and Jim (Rhonda) Dobson of Hillsdale; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Tucker of Florida and a brother-in-law, Clinton French of Grass Lake.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan French.
Funeral services with Masonic rites for Bill Dobson will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 29, 2019