Donald William Newberry, 56, of Allen, passed peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 13, 1963 in Angola to Donald Wayne and Alice (Mitchell) Newberry. On May 3, 1985, Donald married Karen (Pitts).
Donald graduated from Reading High School. He was a long time employee at Tenneco Automotive in Litchfield.
Survivors include daughter, Caitlin (Daniel Wren) Newberry of Coldwater; son, Cory (Lauren Linker) Newberry of Centerville; significant other, Sandra Everline and one grandson, Connor Newberry.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Karen in 2005 and his parents.
A visitation for Donald William Newberry will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading from 3-6 P.M. Internment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cory Newberry for Connor's education fund.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019