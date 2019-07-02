|
|
Donald William "Bill" Dobson, 92, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Drews Bacon Place. He was born July 19, 1926 in Jonesville to Bert & Mary (Brewer) Dobson. Bill was married December 7, 1957 to Nellie Osmun and she preceded him in death Feb. 2, 1995.
Funeral services with Masonic rites for Bill Dobson will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 2, 2019