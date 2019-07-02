Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William "Bill" Dobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald William "Bill" Dobson Obituary
Donald William "Bill" Dobson, 92, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Drews Bacon Place. He was born July 19, 1926 in Jonesville to Bert & Mary (Brewer) Dobson. Bill was married December 7, 1957 to Nellie Osmun and she preceded him in death Feb. 2, 1995.
Funeral services with Masonic rites for Bill Dobson will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now