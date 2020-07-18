1/1
Donna I. Ryan
Donna I. Ryan, 88, of Reading passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. She was born October 20, 1931 in California Township to Russell and Florence (Zimmerman) Forrester. Donna married Warren "Gene" Ryan on February 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2012.

Donna was a graduate of Reading High School, class of 1949 and was a member of the Reading Nazarene Church where she taught Sunday school for 20 years. She loved to garden and do crafts.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Joe) Supinsky of Reading; sons, Jerry (Patty) Ryan and Steven (Debra) Ryan both of Reading; one sister, Phyllis Jonas of Reading; brother, Bill (Colleen) Forrester of Detroit, eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Warren, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin; two brothers; two sisters; one grandson and one great grandson.

Funeral services for Donna I. Ryan will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at North Reading Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating. Interment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 4- 6:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Face coverings will be required to enter the building.

Memorials are suggested to the Reading Nazarene Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.






Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
