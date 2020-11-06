Donna Jean Baker, 98, of Coldwater, formerly of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born on July 30, 1922 in Salyersville, Kentucky to Lacy and Gracey (Allen) Allen. She married Louis Baker on May 30, 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1978.



Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will take place in Albion Memory Gardens. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:30 AM until the time of service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store