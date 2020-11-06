1/
Donna J. Baker
Donna Jean Baker, 98, of Coldwater, formerly of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born on July 30, 1922 in Salyersville, Kentucky to Lacy and Gracey (Allen) Allen. She married Louis Baker on May 30, 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1978.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will take place in Albion Memory Gardens. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:30 AM until the time of service.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
