|
|
|
Donna Jean Bognar, age 54, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson after a four year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born September 8, 1965 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Marian (Winter) Judit. Donna married Tony Bognar on November 21, 1987 and he survives.
A memorial service for Donna Bognar will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery in Moscow Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020