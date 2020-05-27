The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donna J. Lewis Obituary
Donna Jean Lewis of Jonesville, Michigan passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 28, 1948 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Donald and Minnie Lewis.

Donna is survived by one son, James (Lindy) Cole Jr.; two daughters, Kristal (Larry Jr.) Johnson and Jennifer (Jay) Davison; eighteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one sister, Betty (Steve) Spahr.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Donald and Minnie Lewis; two brothers, Larry Johnson and Russell Johnson; and one sister, Ruth Keil.

Donna loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to casinos and attending country music concerts.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Due to the current restrictions we will be practicing social distancing. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. After you have had the opportunity to pay your respects, the family asks that you exit the funeral home to allow others the chance to greet the family. A private graveside service will take place at the Sunset View Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County or to the U of M Rogel Cancer Center. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 27, 2020
