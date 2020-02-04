|
Donna L. Jean Richards Mueller, age 78, of Jonesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born September 13, 1941 in Hillsdale to Donald and Dorothy (Cook) Sparks Sr. Donna was married to Ronald J. "RJ" Richards on February 28, 1960. She later married David Mueller Sr. on May 1, 1977.
Donna graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1959. She worked for Andrew Mack and Son in Jonesville as a pin stripe brush maker, retiring in 2006 after 33 years of service. She also worked as a cook and waitress at the Pink Panther in Jonesville for 14 years. Donna was a member of Northshore Christian Church in Washington. She enjoyed baking, decorating novelty and wedding cakes for family and friends, oil painting, drawing and playing Bingo.
Survivors include four sons Daniel (Becky) Richards of Everett, Washington, Dennis Richards of Jonesville, Douglas Richards of Jonesville and David (Isis) Mueller Jr. of Coldwater, Mississippi; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and five siblings, Donald (Linda) Sparks Sr. of Hillsdale, David (Esther) Sparks of Brooklyn, Randy Sparks of Adrian, Rick Smith of Jonesville and Linda (Thomas) Hodgen of New Hampshire.
In addition to her husbands, R.J. and David, Donna was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judy (Michael) Taylor.
Memorial services for Donna Richards Mueller will take place Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Ken Long officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northshore Christian Church in Washington.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020