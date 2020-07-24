Donna Mae Jones, age 91, of Hudson, passed away July 22, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.
She was born March 10, 1929, to Charles A. and Carol M. (Harrison) Peterson. On January 28, 1950, she married Amos C. Jones in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death January 29, 2013, one day after celebrating 63 years of marriage together.
A graveside service for Donna will be at 11 a.m. Monday July 27, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, with Chaplain Bart Hall officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that a mask be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed at the graveside service. Local arrangements were entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in memory of Donna may make memorial contributions to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com