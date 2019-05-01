|
Doren D. Frantom, 62, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born February 15, 1957 in Hillsdale to Thomas and Arlene (Guise) Frantom. Doren married Esther Tobert on September 15, 1997 and she survives.
Doren attended Camden Frontier Schools. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and tinkering on cars. Doren loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Raelynn.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Frantom; four sons, Justin, Hunter and Tony Frantom all of Coldwater and Zachary Anderson of Orland, Indiana; granddaughter, Raelynn Frantom and four brothers, Marty (Rene) Frantom of Coldwater, Loren (Johnanna) Frantom of Montgomery, Jeff (Susan) Frantom of Coldwater and Aaron (Sarah) Frantom of Galesburg.
Doren was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom (Debbie) Frantom.
Funeral services for Doren Frantom will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Rob Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 1, 2019