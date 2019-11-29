|
Doris M. Gordon, 75, of Mosherville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at home.
She was born on November 11, 1944 in Townsend, Montana to Claude and Eugenia (Swanson) Chamberlain. Doris married Phillip Gordon on June 11, 1961 and he survives.
Doris attended Jonesville Community Schools and later went back and received her diploma in 1990, the same year her daughter Marie graduated.
Surviving besides her husband, Phillip, are daughters, Barbara Gordon of Litchfield, Janice (Paul) Robert of South Rockwood, and Marie (Larry) Price of Mosherville; son, Claude (Karen) Gordon of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit eaglefuneralhomes.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019