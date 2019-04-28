|
Dororthy A. Chapin, 91, of Osseo, Michigan died Thursday, evening, April 25, 2019, at
Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility in Hillsdale, Michigan. She was born March 6,
1928, in Camden, Michigan to Freeman and Ival (Bowman) Britton. She married Clair B.
Chapin on January 23, 1946, in Osseo, Michigan and he preceded her in death on August
8, 1991.
Dorothy was a lifelong homemaker, Hillsdale County area resident and graduated 12th in
her class in 1945 from Camden, Michigan. She was a member of Prattville Community
Church and her hobbies included crocheting, quilting and baking cookies. She dearly
loved her family, which included her extended family at the Medical Care Facility and
especially enjoyed spending time with all of her grand children.
Surviving Dorothy are her two children, Patsy (Gerald) Coler of Akron, Ohio and Tom
(Shelia) Chapin of Oregon; two sisters, Deanna (Roy) Rogers of Tecumseh, Michigan
and Sandy (Pat) Humbarger of Montpelier, Ohio; a sister in-law, Treva Britton of Ney,
Ohio; several grand children, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren..
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Ed Chapin, four sisters and
three brothers.
A graveside service for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at
Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until
11:00 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dorothy can be made to the Prattville Community
Church. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at
www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019