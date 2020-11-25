Dorothy was my nurse supervisor years ago for a Home Health agency I managed. From day 1 I knew she was an amazing nurse and person. Dorothy and I quickly bonded, she was one of a kind. I remember her long thick blonde/silver hair, beautiful. We shared our love for animals, many talks, and laughs. She was an amazing nurse to our patients and such a joy to work with. She often spoke of her 2 sons who she was so proud of. I have thought of Dorothy over the years and wish I could of seen her again. RIP Dorothy. Your spirit, smile, and unforgettable personality will never be forgotten. Condolences and prayers to Ray, Bryan, and Donald. Brenda (Friend)

Brenda