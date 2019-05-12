|
|
Douglas D. Thornsbury, age 53, of Hillsdale, formerly of the Hudson area passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hillsdale Community Health Centerin Hillsdale. He was born on January 28, 1966, in Hillsdale, the son of Burton E. and Leona M. (Jones) Thorsbury. He attended Hudson Schools. Doug married Crystal L. Marshall on August 23, 1996, in Hudson. She survives. He worked at Menards for the last two years. Doug enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR races and the Detroit Lions.
Surviving Doug besides his wife Crystal are their two children, Kassi and Saddie Thornsbury, six brothers and sisters, Gene (Bobbie) Thornsbury, Shelley (Gary) Keniel, Joe Thornsbury, John Karr, Roger Karr and Linda Scheker and several nieces, nephews and cousins,
He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Tyler Thornsbury, his parents, and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Karr.
Funeral Services for Doug will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Burial will follow at Hunt Cemetery in Madison Center, Lenawee County, Michigan. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2019