1/
Douglas Dahl
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Dahl, age 71 of Benton, Ky., passed away on Monday, July 6th at the Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky of natural causes.

He was born October 5, 1948 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of the late Clarence T. and Doris Miller Dahl.

He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was the owner of Cornbelt Tank Service. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Reva Dahl of Benton; two sons Doug Dahl of Springfield, Illinois and Michael Dahl of Hillsdale, Michigan; a sister Diane Heilborn of Florida; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family chose cremation. There are no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved