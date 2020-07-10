Douglas Dahl, age 71 of Benton, Ky., passed away on Monday, July 6th at the Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky of natural causes.



He was born October 5, 1948 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of the late Clarence T. and Doris Miller Dahl.



He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was the owner of Cornbelt Tank Service. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Reva Dahl of Benton; two sons Doug Dahl of Springfield, Illinois and Michael Dahl of Hillsdale, Michigan; a sister Diane Heilborn of Florida; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



The family chose cremation. There are no services.





