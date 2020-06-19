Douglas John Herman, 35, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1984 in Hillsdale to Todd Herman and Cheri (Behm) Walworth and they both survive.



A visitation for Douglas Herman will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

