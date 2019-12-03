|
Doyle Paul Clark, age 79, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born March 8, 1940 in Ransom Township to Ernest and Cynthia (Day) Clark. Paul married Teresa Alpaugh on June 30, 1997 and she survives.
Paul graduated from Pioneer High School and from Huntington University. He also received his Masters of Divinity from Huntington University. Paul was the founding pastor of New Hope Church in 1971. Throughout his ministry career, he was also employed at WalMart and Hillsdale Tool. Paul was a passionate prayer warrior, who daily prayed for those in need.
In addition to his wife, Teresa Clark, Paul is survived by two sons, Lance (Mary) Clark of Huntington, Indiana and Troy (Helen) Clark of Baltimore, Maryland; step-son, Ed (Tammy) Clark of Hillsdale; seven grandchildren, Tianna (Andrew) Frischman, Larissa (Greg) Sklar, Samantha, Jeremy, Justin, Amelia and Lily Clark; brother-in-law, Max Kirkenberg of Hillsdale; father-in-law, Lloyd Alpaugh of Hillsdale and his first wife, Janet Clark.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Thelma Kirkenberg and two brothers, Dean and Merle Clark.
Memorial services for Doyle Paul Clark will take place at a later date at the New Hope Church in Camden with Pastor Travis Ambrose officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Hope Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019