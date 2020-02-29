Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Doyle P. Clark

Doyle P. Clark Obituary
Doyle Paul Clark, age 79, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born March 8, 1940 in Ransom Township to Ernest and Cynthia (Day) Clark. Paul married Teresa Alpaugh on June 30, 1997 and she survives.

Memorial services for Doyle Paul Clark will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Church in Camden with Pastor Travis Ambrose officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
