|
|
Dr. Carol Ann Malcheff, age 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
She was born February 10, 1940 in Toledo to Earl and Minnetta (Garrigan) Probert.
On Aug. 29, 1959, Carol married Dr. Ervin Malcheff. He preceded her in death May 5, 2013.
Carol graduated from Libby High School in Toledo, Ohio, and she attended University of Toledo before receiving her doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1970.
Dr. Carol and Dr. Ervin Malcheff opened Hillsdale Chiropractic Clinic in 1969. Carol was a Fellow at Palmer College and recipient of the Dr. Mabel Heath Palmer Award for Woman Doctor of the Year in 2012. She was a member of Hudson Congregational Church and former member of College Baptist Church in Hillsdale. Carol also was a member of Hillsdale Golf and Country Club, Palmer College President's Club, and the Hillsdale College President's Club and Women Commissioners.
Carol gave of her time and talents to many area charities and her servant heart also led her on mission trips to Haiti.
She enjoyed traveling and wintering at Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Arizona. Carol cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Tim (Cheryl) Malcheff of Hillsdale; two daughters, Catherine (Dr. George) Decker of Overland Park, Kansas, and Trisha (Jeff) Stanton of Birmingham; two sisters, Shirley (Robert) Sollman of South Haven and Marjorie (Jack) Corbett of New Buffalo; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her dear friend, Jim Rogers of Hilliard, Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services honoring the life of Carol Ann Malcheff will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Dr. Thomas Burke officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County, Hillsdale Salvation Army or Ronald McDonald House. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020