Dr. Donald B. Heckenlively, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo.
The family will receive friends for visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Family interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A full obituary will follow in Saturday's Hillsdale Daily News.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020