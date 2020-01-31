Home

Dr. Donald B. Heckenlively

Dr. Donald B. Heckenlively Obituary
Dr. Donald B. Heckenlively, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo.
The family will receive friends for visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Family interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A full obituary will follow in Saturday's Hillsdale Daily News.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
