Dr. Donald B. Heckenlively, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Denver, to Harold and Dora (Hearon) Heckenlively.
On May 24, 1997, Don married Janet Cox. She survives.
Don graduated from East High School in Denver and received his B.A. in zoology from University of Denver. He continued his studies receiving a M.S. in biology from New Mexico State University and his Ph.D. in zoology from University of Michigan. Don was a professor of biology at Hillsdale College from 1974- 2003, during which time he also served as director of the biology department, director of academic computing, chairman of the division of natural sciences and mathematics and vice-president for academic affairs. Don was awarded Professor Emeritus in 2003. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. As a supporter of all the arts, Don co-founded Gallery 49 and was a member of Art Works of Hillsdale and the Hillsdale Art Guild. He also enjoyed photography, traveling and golfing.
In addition to his wife, Jan Heckenlively, Don is survived by two sons, Patrick (Teresa) Heckenlively of Hillsdale and Tim (Rouba) Heckenlively of Waco, Texas; four stepchildren, Beth (Larry) Doolittle of Paw Paw, Patricia Dilworth of Charlevoix, Charles (Lorri) Ryan of Grand Junction, Colo., and Michelle (Mikeal) Wagner of Hillsdale; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David (Jean) Heckenlively of Racine, Wis., and John Heckenlively of Palm Springs, Calif.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
The family of Dr. Donald Heckenlively will receive friends for visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Family interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Art Works of Hillsdale. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020