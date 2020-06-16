Duane "Jake" Cornell Rufenacht, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home. He was born January 23, 1929 in West Unity, OH to the late Alphus L. "Jake" and Frieda (Aschliman) Rufenacht.
He graduated from Waldron H.S., class of 1947 where he was a member of the 45-46 and 46-47 basketball teams that were League, District and Regional champions and both were selected to the H.S. Wall of Fame. He participated in baseball, track, school plays and was President of his Senior Class. He served in the U.S. Navy four years during the Korean conflict. He graduated from the Michigan State University grain elevator short course and continued his education in the standard curriculum.
He married Vera G. Odum in Swansboro, NC on September 13, 1959 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
He is survived by sons Joel (Pam Wilkes Kauffman) Rufenacht, Peter (Carol) Rufenacht, Jacob Rufenacht and Ben (Jennifer) Rufenacht as well as grandchildren Allison Tripp, Luke Rufenacht, Rachel Rufenacht, Avery Rufenacht, Megan Rufenacht, Noah Rufenacht and Ethan Rufenacht and great-grandchild Melody Vera Mitchell, step-grandchildren Zachariah (Catie)Wilkes, Zebediah (Brandy) Wilkes, Jeremiah (Ashley) Wilkes and step-great-grandchildren Luke Wilkes, October Wilkes, Coraline Wilkes, Liam Wilkes and Rowan Wilkes as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Vera, Brother Carl Tavierne and sister in law Lois, Brother Roger Rufenacht and sister in law Carol.
He was baptized at Lockport Mennonite Church, transferred membership to Salem Mennonite Church, later to the First Presbyterian Church and was active in all three organizations. He joined his father at Waldron Grain & Fuel Co., becoming manager in 1973. He later founded Wald-Mor Oil Co. and was active in both companies until 2018. He spent much of his life in Waldron where he was a member of the Fire Department for 40 years, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Citizen of the Year in 1986. He had a love of music that began with church, evolved into band and extended into his later years with the First Presbyterian Bell Choir. He had many interests including raising rabbits, golf, basketball, softball, photography, fishing, boating, sailing, motorcycling, traveling, reading, coaching baseball, attending children's and grandchildren's events, finding new types of popcorn, and collecting and using walnut crackers. He and Vera retired to Coldwater Lake and developed an interest in nut growing and spent many days growing and tending their 10 acre walnut plantation.
A visitation for friends will be held from 12:00–2:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Potawatomi Inn Ballroom at Pokagon State Park in Angola, Indiana with a service to follow at 2:30 PM with Rev. Debbie Semon-Scott and Rev. Mary Jo Bray officiating. Because of the recent death of Vera this will be a joint visitation and memorial for both Vera and Duane. Private interment at Waldron Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Waldron District Library, Wright-Waldron Fire Department, or a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.