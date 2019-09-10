|
|
Duane Delmar Tonkel, 84, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1935 in Allen County, Indiana to Oscar Tonkel and Mabel (Vanhountan) Tonkel. Duane married Juanita Bellmann on July 10, 1973 and she survives.
Duane was the Woodbridge Township Supervisor for many years. He was a farmer and loved to pull horses and ponies. Duane belonged to the Michigan Pony Dynamometer Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Juanita; children, Dennis (Connie) Tonkel, Cindy Wyatt, John (Deb) Schelling all of Osseo, Theresa (Jon-Paul) Rutan of Hillsdale, Lora (Les) Mitchell of Montpelier, OH; step-brother, Gary Brigle of Montgomery; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wonda (Tonkel) McMicheal; brothers, Gene Tonkel and Orlo Tonkel and sister, Phyllis Helvie.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019