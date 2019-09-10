Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Tonkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane D. Tonkel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane D. Tonkel Obituary
Duane Delmar Tonkel, 84, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1935 in Allen County, Indiana to Oscar Tonkel and Mabel (Vanhountan) Tonkel. Duane married Juanita Bellmann on July 10, 1973 and she survives.

Duane was the Woodbridge Township Supervisor for many years. He was a farmer and loved to pull horses and ponies. Duane belonged to the Michigan Pony Dynamometer Association.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Juanita; children, Dennis (Connie) Tonkel, Cindy Wyatt, John (Deb) Schelling all of Osseo, Theresa (Jon-Paul) Rutan of Hillsdale, Lora (Les) Mitchell of Montpelier, OH; step-brother, Gary Brigle of Montgomery; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wonda (Tonkel) McMicheal; brothers, Gene Tonkel and Orlo Tonkel and sister, Phyllis Helvie.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now