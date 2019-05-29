|
Dustin Timothy Michael Dillenbeck, 23, of Quincy, passed away May 22, 2019 in Butler Township. He was born June 25, 1995 in Coldwater.
He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and going to the casino.
Dustin is survived by his parents, William (Arlene) Conley and Bethanie (Devin) Daniels; daughters, McKenna and Natiley; son, sisters, Desire Dillenbeck, Isabell Conley, Kelsey Conley, Jesse Conley, Devin Conley, Judd Dillenbeck and Lewis Daniels and grandparents, Bill (Susan) Dillenbeck and William C. Conley Sr..
A private family service will be held for Dustin Dillenbeck at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a scholarship fund for Dustin's children.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 29, 2019