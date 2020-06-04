E. Bruce June
1940 - 2020
E. Bruce June, age 80, of Osseo, MI, passed away May 27, 2020 at home with his family.

He was born January 20, 1940, in Adrian, MI, the son of Earl and Neta (Buchanan) June. On February 22, 1964, he married Janice McCarty, she survives.

Bruce served his country in the U.S. Army for four years. He retired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Dept. in 2001. Bruce was a born again Christian and a member Calvary Baptist Church in Hillsdale, MI. In addition to his wife Janice June, he is survived by his children, Earl (Marcia) June III of Jackson, Matthew (Caroline) June of Union City, Kelly Gibbons of Hillsdale and her fiance Brian Kelly and Amber (Kelly) Holcomb of Coldwater, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Newsom.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
