Edith Mae Gose
Edith Mae Gose, 94, of Mosherville, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. She was born June 28, 1926 to Carl and Bertha (Scharp) Sanders. Edith married Orville Gose on Aug 9, 1946 and he survives.

She retired from Klein Tools in Jonesville after 21 years. Edith graduated from North Adams High School in 1944. She was a member of the Michigan Gem and Mineral Society and also attended North Adams First Baptist Church. Edith enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, traveling and helping others in need.

In addition to her husband, Orville, Edith is survived by three daughters, Leeda Gose (Mark Nowicki) of Las Vegas, Tanya (Rex) Snow of Grand Island, Florida, Candace Gardiner of Jonesville; two sons, Ronald (Kathy) Gose of Bear Lake, Marvin (Brenda) Gose of Fredricksburg, Virginia; one brother, Rolland J Sanders; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; six step grandchildren and 11 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Charles, Kenneth and Carl.

In the interest of the public health and by executive order for the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, visitation will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Face coverings will be required to enter the building. Graveside services for Edith Mae Gose will be held at Berg Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 with Pastor Eric Sass officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
