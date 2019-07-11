|
Edith M. "Edie" Toscano, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born June 18, 1941 in Lansing to Anthony & Florence (Warren) Toscano.
Edith was a clothing maker and had formerly owned and operated Toscano Designs in Sarasota, FL. She enjoyed entertaining and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Somsel of Hillsdale and Tina (Jim) Falbo of Gulf Breeze, FL; four grandchildren, Joshua (Tracy) Somsel, Ashley (Sam) Sallows, Derick (Kelly) Somsel and Tyler Youngs; six great-grandchildren and three siblings, Shirley Marsh of Hillsdale, Rosalie (Robert) Applebaum of Menlo Park, CA and Violet (Tom) Wallace of Manitau Beach.
Edith was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Van.
Memorial services for Edith Toscano will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at Countryside Bible Church in Jonesville with Pastor John Lillie officiating. Private family interment will take place at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2:00 until services at 3:00 PM at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 11, 2019