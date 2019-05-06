Home

Edmund B. Copeland


1934 - 2019
Edmund B. Copeland Obituary
Edmund B. Copeland, age 84, passed Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Golden Living Camelot Assisted Living in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born May 17, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan.
Edmund graduated from Jonesville High School in 1952. While living in Kentucky, he enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby over 30 times.
Survivors include one brother, Gerald (Judie) Copeland of West Townsend, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews.
Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Bernice Copeland.
A graveside service for Edmund B. Copeland will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Moscow Plains Cemetery in Moscow Township. Local arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019
