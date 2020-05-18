|
Edward Charles Sponseller Sr. passed away on May 10, 2020 at Horizon Senior Living in Gladwin, Michigan. He was born on May 12, 1927 in Jackson, Michigan, to Elmer and Nellie (Mills) Sponseller.
Edward is survived by his wife, Hazel Sponseller whom he married on December 5, 2008. Also surviving is three step-children, Kevin Salyer of Harrison, MI, Natasha (Shane) Jones of Onsted, MI, and Mary (Ken) Hamlin; one son, Edward (Sue) Sponseller Jr. of North Adams, MI; three daughters, Barbara (Leonard) Bates of Jonesville, MI, Gloria (Kenneth) Francis of Hillsdale, MI, and Judy (Robert) Johnston of North Adams, MI; nine step-grandchildren; ten grandchildren; six step-great grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in passing by his wife of 65 years, Jane E. Sponseller in 2003 and two grandchildren.
Mr. Sponseller was a resident of North Adams for over 60 years. He was employed for many years at Wigner, Jim Talkie and Godfrey John Deere Dealership. He enjoyed antique John Deere Tractors and showed them in many parades. Edward also loved to spend time with his dog Heidi and enjoyed listening to Jimmy Swaggart from Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sun Life Broadcasting.
Private funeral services have been held and Edward was laid to rest at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to send a condolence to the family and/or sign the guestbook.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 18, 2020