Edward J Dailey


1936 - 2020
Edward J Dailey Obituary
Edward Joseph Dailey, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, after testing positive with the COVID-19, Coronavirus. He was born November 20, 1936 in Bradley, Illinois, the son of George and Mary (Potts) Dailey.

At his request cremation has taken place and there will be no additional services at this time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to . Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary, sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
