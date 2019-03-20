|
Edward Vincent Klepack, 94, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born June 25, 1924 in Hazel Park, MI. He married Joyce Torrey on September 9, 1949 and she preceded him in death on October 15, 2017.
There will be no services or calling hours for Edward Klepack at this time. There will be a private family graveside at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
